Picture: Kevin Sutherland/EPA/African News Agency (ANA) Archives

Johannesburg - African National Congress (ANC) Veterans on Wednesday called on Gauteng residents and South Africans “young and old, black and white,” to vote for the ruling party in the May 8 national elections. In a lengthy statement, the veterans also urged “women and men, workers and professionals, the religious community and academics, business people and civil society activists, to vote for the ANC”.

“We are proud of the ANC led by President Cyril Ramaphosa. We are proud that the ANC is renewing itself through acknowledgement and admission of the mistakes that have been made, as we head towards elections in our country,” said Snuki Zikalala, leader of the Veterans league.

“We are proud of the actions being taken to correct the mistakes and we particularly support zero tolerance of corruption.”

Zikalala said they welcomed the setting up of a special tribunal to recover money looted from the state, the appointment of a new head of the National Prosecuting Authority who was mandated to act without political interference, the establishment of the state capture commission, and the South African Revenue Services enquiry.

“We have no doubt that the truth will come out on all wrongdoing and that there will be consequences,” said Zikalala.

He said they were committing themselves to work for a resounding victory for the ANC in Gauteng and the country on May 8.

“We will involve ourselves in every aspect of the ANC elections campaign and will particularly pay attention to the well-being of senior citizens. We will work actively in a strong united ANC and ANC Veterans’ League to improve the lives of all citizens,” said Zikalala.

African News Agency/ANA