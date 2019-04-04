Picture: Motshwari Mofokeng/ African News Agency (ANA)

Johannesburg - Applications for special votes for South Africans who will not be able to cast their votes on May 8 is open until April 18, the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) said on Thursday. By law, a registered voter can apply to cast a special vote at their home if they can not go vote at their voting station because of illness, disability or are pregnant. Another type of special vote is done at the voting station for those who are not available to cast their ballot on May 8 due to work or travel, among other reasons.

The special votes will be cast between May 6 and 7.

Applications to vote at home can be done by submitting an application online or completing a VEC 1 form at a local IEC office. Forms can also be hand-delivered. Those who want to go vote at their voting station ahead of the voting day can apply by sending an SMS to 32249 or submit an online application.

Application forms are available to download from the IEC website.

''All applicants for both types of special votes will receive an SMS notifying them of the outcome of their application once it has been processed. Voters can also check the status of their special vote application online at https://www.elections.org.za/IECOnline/Check-My-Special-Vote-Application-Status.

Applications for special votes to be cast by South African voters abroad closed on 13 March 2019,'' the IEC said.

African News Agency/ANA



