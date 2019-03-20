UDM Leader Bantu Holomisa. Picture: Zanele Zulu AfricanNewsAgency(ANA)

Port Elizabeth - The United Democratic Movement (UDM) will lay a complaint with the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) after three of its members were allegedly attacked this week while on the campaign trail in the Eastern Cape. UDM leader Bantu Holomisa told African News Agency that he hoped the "barbaric incident" was isolated and would not be repeated.

"We don't have a culture of intimidation especially in the former Transkei area we have always been able to campaign freely," said Holomisa.

Two suspects were arrested and released on warning after an alleged attack on three UDM members during an election campaign in Khaleni Locality Isikelo, Mbizana in the Eastern Cape.

Police spokesperson, Captain Khaya Tonjeni said the three UDM members were allegedly attacked by three African National Congress (ANC) members who prevented them from canvassing for their party.

Tonjeni said the incident unfolded on Monday.

Two men were arrested the next day and charged with common assault.





The suspects are expected back in the Mbizana Magistrate's Court on March 28.

On Wednesday national representatives of political parties signed the Electoral Code of Conduct aimed at promoting "conditions that are conducive to free and fair elections" and that create a climate of tolerance, free political campaigning and open public debate.

General elections will be held on May 8.

African News Agency/ANA