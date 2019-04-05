Cape Town - A scuffle broke out at the SABC Morning Live Elections debate in Hout Bay, Cape Town on Friday morning with chairs thrown and reports of a woman being slapped. According to reports, the Land Party and the EFF were involved in the chaos, which was broadcast on SABC.

The EFF condemned the violence, saying: "We call on all fighters to exercise restraint at all times, particularly during elections."

EFF Condemns The Violent Disruption of SABC Debate By Its Members. pic.twitter.com/uKHqbMeE6W — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) April 5, 2019

The DA also slammed the incident saying it was "a frightening reminder to South Africans that the EFF’s only response to the country’s issues is violence".

"Sadly, the EFF has a track record of intolerance and violent behaviour at public meetings and today was no different. After the debate they continued to intimidate supporters as they were trying to evacuate the hall. This is unacceptable and must urgently be condemned and addressed by the leadership of the EFF."