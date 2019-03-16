Makhosi Khoza. Picture: African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - While speculation mounts as to where former ANC MP Makhosi Khoza will be heading next, the DA has denied that it will be welcoming her into its fold. The DA, today, will release its list of candidates heading to Parliament and its federal executive chairperson, James Selfe, has poured cold water on any suggestions that Khoza would be coming on board.

“She is not on our list. That is all I am prepared to say until tomorrow,” said Selfe.

The outspoken politician left the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) this week after only nine months of heading its government programmes.

Before that she had sparked headlines after leaving the ANC and at the time it was thought that she would be heading to the DA, but instead announced that she would be forming her own party called African Democratic Change. The infighting in the party later caused her departure.

Attempts to contact Khoza yesterday were unsuccessful.

However in a statement, Outa maintained it was accepting Khoza’s resignation with a heavy heart.

According the organisation, Khoza had made a decision to dedicate her full attention and passion to advancing her work and research into African languages as well as to “pursue other avenues to bring about much-needed change in South Africa”.

“Makhosi has added immense value to Outa over the past nine months in her input and positioning of Outa’s Local Government strategy,” said Wayne Duvenage, Outa’s chief executive.

“This was a very amicable parting and Makhosi has indicated that she will still act as an ambassador for Outa’s work and will still be available to consult with us,” he said, adding that Khoza’s friendship and link to their brand has been invaluable.

Political Bureau