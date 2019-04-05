Screengrab

Cape Town - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has blamed disruptive scenes at the SABC debate meant to deal with issues affecting the Western Cape ahead of the May 8 elections on Stratcom. The party released a statement on Friday morning following footage from the scene which showed EFF and Land Party supporters throwing chairs at each other.

EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi said though they condemn the incident, they also “call on all fighters to exercise restraint at all times, particularly during elections”.

“It has become common practice that many parties and prominent individuals, as well as agents of Stratcom, want to provoke the EFF and its members.

“This is because of the obvious progress we are making as a party and the inevitable victory on May the 8th. Whatever happens, we must never fall into this trap, as it seeks precisely to derail us from our well-deserved victory,’ said Ndlozi.

Two women are seen from the footage asking males in EFF regalia why they were assaulting women.

The public broadcaster was then forced to call off the debate.

Ndlozi said this was a time when the party had its focus on preparing for the 2019 general election.

“This is our election, it is our era and no amount of provocation must make us fall into the trap, particularly with insignificant political entities. We must rise above because victory is ours and it is certain,” said Ndlozi.

This comes at a time when Parliament’s sub-committee of the Joint Committee on Ethics and Members’ Interests is concluding all matters before it, including that of EFF Deputy President Floyd Shivambu.

Shivambu was captured on video attacking a journalist outside Parliament.

Political Bureau



