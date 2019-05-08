Despite the rain that hit the Western Cape, voting went smoothly in some of the voting stations in Khayelitsha. Picture: Mayibongwe Maqhina

Cape Town - Despite the rain that hit the Western Cape, voting went smoothly in some of the voting stations in Khayelitsha. At VS Chuma Primary School voting station, the majority of voters at 11am were elderly citizens.

Presiding officer Siyabonga Xesha said they opened the voting station at 7am and got to work immediately.

"Things are progressing very well without any problems so far. People are flocking despite the rain," Xesha said.

He, however, noted that the elderly citizens, who needed to be aided to walk, were coming in their numbers.

"We are dealing with many elderly people. They should have made use of the special votes which were cast in the last two days," Xesha said.

When Independent Media arrived at the voting station, Xesha was speaking to party agents about a voter who was turned away because her surname on the ID book did not correspond with that on the voters roll.

Her ID number and first names were corresponding.

"Because of the discrepancy in the surname in the voters roll and her ID document, we could not allow her to cast her vote," Xesha said.

"I had to speak to the party agents to update them of what had happened," he explained.

Voter Zoleka Mbayimbayi said she was thrilled that she cast her ballot.

"I will now have every reason to complain or make grievance when I am unhappy with services rendered by the government," Mbayimbayi said.

Political Bureau