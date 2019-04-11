Name of Party: Black First Land First





Party leader: Andile Mngxitama





Year launched: 2016





What it believes: The BLF believes that without land there is no freedom or dignity. It says it wants land first because it is the basis of freedom, identity, spiritual well-being, economic development and culture. The party believes the land of Africans was stolen, and that this theft has rendered them landless in their own land. The party says it wants all the land with all of its endowments on its surface, together with all the fortunes underground.





Profile of leader: Mngxitama has been known as a controversial figure with his views on a variety of issues, especially regarding race. Mngxitama was a member of the EFF when the party was formed in 2013. He was later expelled from the party in 2015 and formed the BLF.





History in a nutshell: The BLF was formed in 2016. It was formed to focus on land. It states that its focus on issues affecting black people. The party has fallen opposite of the country’s news cycle often making the news for outlandish and racist comments made by its leader and some its members. When it announced that it would contest elections it was received with mixed reactions with some political parties threatening to object to its inclusion in the ballot.





BLF’s position on the following hot button issues:





Land: The BLF believes that land must be returned to black people and they should be prioritised. It says the country’s mineral resources belong to the people and that people should benefit from the resources.





Jobs: The BLF says an R12 500 minimum wage should be a standard for all workers. It says workers should also receive a variety of benefits such as health care an annual leave. It says all South Africans should receive a basic income.





Housing: The BLF says all squatter camps should be abolished within five years. The party also believes wealth should be distributed equally.





Health: The party believes healthcare should be classified as a right and that more hospitals need to be built along more nurses and doctors being employed. It says all public servants should be mandated to use public hospitals.



