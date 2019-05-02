The IEC team update the media on the state of readiness ahead of the 2019 National and Provincial Elections. Picture: Oupa Mokoena/ African News Agency (ANA)

Johannesburg - While the Electoral Commission has emphasised that any form of protest or demonstration is outlawed on election day, the Commission has also insisted that political parties need to adhere to the IEC's processes ahead of the final results being released next week Saturday. According to Masego Sheburi, Commission's Deputy CEO of Electoral Operations, any political parties or individuals who wish to lodge objections relating to the numbers counted so far has until Friday, May 10 to do so.

Sheburi said once disputes have been raised, the IEC would deal with those immediately so as to ensure that the final results are-released timeously. Currently, the Commission has set up a legal centre at the National Results Operation Centre in Pretoria which will work alongside auditors.

Earlier this week, CEO Glen Mashinini had urged parties to also act responsibly while giving their supporters updates saying only the Commission was allowed to release the final results and that those who leaked any privileged information were not only violating the electoral conduct code they signed but would hamper on the credibility of the elections.

Political Bureau