Voters queue to cast their votes In Alexandra Township, near Johannesburg. Picture: Mujahid Safodien/AP

Johannesburg - Casting his vote in Alexandra township, Siphesihle Koyina hopes his vote will result in an increased minimum wage. Koyina, who voted at Thusong Youth Centre, told Independent Media he voted for a party that he believed would fight for the increase of the minimum wage to R5000.

The minimum wage was introduced this year in the country. The government set it at R3 500.

Some unions were against setting the minimum wage at R3 500, saying it was too meagre.

Koyina shared the sentiment of those against R3 500 as a minimum wage. Without revealing the party he voted, he said his vote was a reflection of his position against "peanut" pays.





"One thing for sure, we no longer want corruption in South Africa," he said, explaining the thinking behind his vote.

"Secondly, we need jobs (and) we need the government to speak to the employers to pay us better.

"If we look, general workers, security (guards) and cleaners are paid next to nothing," said Koyina.

"But we still keep on voting. Our votes upgrade people while we're getting hurt.

" As long as we're earning less than R5 000, (the minimum wage) is still down.

"Especially here in the Gauteng region, you can't rent, you can't support your children with R5 000.

"I voted for the minimum wage to increase to at least R5 000," he added. " I believe anything less than R5 000 is like nothing, it's like peanuts."

@BonganiNkosi87

