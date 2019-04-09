The Electoral Commission of SA's Kate Bapela. Picture: Dumisani Sibeko/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - The Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) has dismissed all objections against ANC, EFF and the DA candidates nominated by parties, saying that they are based on unproven allegations. The IEC received more than 52 objections against 10 political parties.

The ANC topped the list of objections against 29 members including the deputy president David Mabuza and ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe.

The objections were based on allegations of state capture, fraud and rape.

The party’s list includes controversial names which were mentioned and implicated at the Zondo Commission-cabinet ministers on the list include Nomvula Mokonyane, Bathabile Dlamini, Zweli Mkhize, Angie Motshekga and Bheki Cele.

Former ministers Malusi Gigaba, Mosebenzi Zwane, Faith Muthambi, Bongani Bongo, Tina Joemat-Pettersson and David Mahlobo are amongst those on the list.

IEC commissioner Mosotho Moepya said the ACDP, AIC, ACM and ATA received one objection each.

“Despite many of the objections not meeting the prescribed format for submission, the commission decided in the interest of promoting fair elections to consider whether substantively these objections met the criteria in the Constitution and section 30(1) of the Electoral Act,” Moepya said.

The commission’s Kate Bapela said only one objection by the PAC against its own candidate Seropane Senyane Mphethi was upheld.

“This candidate was sentenced on 7 June 2016 to 18 months’ imprisonment without the option of a fine. This disqualifies him from holding elected office to the National Assembly or a provincial legislature.





“The Commission dismissed all other objections for failing to meet the constitutional and statutory criteria. The majority of these objections related to unproven allegations,” said Bapela.

Chairperson Glen Mashinini said the Commission could only act within the prescripts of the law and the Constitution.

Any objector, party or candidate aggrieved by the decision of the Commission has until 11 April 2019 to appeal the decision to the Electoral Court.

Political Bureau