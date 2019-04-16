DA leader Mmusi Maimane. File picture: Simphiwe Mbokazi/African News Agency(ANA).

DURBAN - Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane said on Tuesday he was "looking forward" to debating president Cyril Ramaphosa prior to the May 8 general election. The debate would be carried by public broadcaster SABC on April 28 subject to Ramaphosa making himself available for the event.

"Today I received a formal invite to participate in the Big Debate’s official presidential debate to be held on April 28, 2019 and aired live on SABC 2 and various SABC radio stations. I welcome this initiative and look forward to going toe-to-toe with Cyril Ramaphosa to debate our respective plans to deal with our country’s most pressing challenges," said Maimane in an emailed statement.

He said it was "high time" that "real solutions" were debated in the areas of economic growth, job creation, corruption, health and safety and security.

The debate would provide an opportunity to display the differences between ANC and DA policy, said Maimane.

"Voters are best empowered to make informed decisions when presented with the government track record and credible policy offers of those seeking to lead our nation. Instead of orchestrating and endorsing violent 'shutdown' protests, the ANC president ought to come to this debate and present his plans and policies to the electorate.

"Cyril Ramaphosa has promised to create a culture of transparency and accountability, and this provides him with a perfect opportunity to break with the past and show South Africans he is different to his predecessor," said Maimane.

African News Agency (ANA)