File photo: KEVIN SUTHERLAND/EPA

PRETORIA - The Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) on Thursday said more than 30,000 voters have applied to cast their vote in the May national elections from South Africa’s missions in foreign countries. "A total of 30 532 voters have applied to cast their vote in the national elections at one of South Africa’s 121 foreign missions. The applications were received by the deadline to submit a notification to vote abroad using a VEC 10 form yesterday [Wednesday]. Of these, 29,334 were approved," said IEC spokeswoman Kate Bapela.

"In 2014, the Electoral Commission received 27,899 applications to vote outside the country of which 26,716 were approved and a total of 18,446 actually voted in the election."

A total of 2,868 South Africans will cast their ballots from different countries across the African continent, while more than 7,000 will vote from Asia. More than 14,800 South Africans will vote from Europe."

Others will cast their ballots in diplomatic missions in North America, Oceania and Latin America.

South Africa's high commission in London has the highest number of approved applications with a total of 9 084, followed by Dubai.

Voters abroad will cast their ballots on April 27.

African News Agency (ANA)