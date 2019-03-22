SACP general-secretary Blade Nzimande. Picture: Zanele Zulu/African News Agency(ANA)

Durban - SACP general-secretary Blade Nzimande pleaded with party supporters in Ntshanga outside Durban on Thursday to vote for the ANC during the elections, after they had made it clear they would stay away from the polls. The SACP members who packed a community hall at the party’s stronghold said they would not vote for the ruling party which, they said, had isolated them since they had voted for SACP member Malombo Nxumalo, who had contested as an independent candidate during 2016 local government elections.

They said that although they had applied for ANC membership as far back as 2016, they had not received their cards.

Nzimande said that although he understood their concerns, not voting for the ANC would be opening a space for the DA “to take the country back to white minority rule”.

“Also these smaller parties recently formed by people who are still bitter with the outcome of the Nasrec conference will get votes and use them to demand to form a coalition government with the ANC if it gets less than 50%,” he said.





Political Bureau