Pretoria - The so-called “one man” parties performed poorly at the provincial and local elections. Barely 72 hours after the 2019 elections results were declared, the race has begun for small and new political parties in their bid to woo voters ahead for the 2021 local government polls.

While some reacted to the shock of failing to clinch victory at the polls, other minor parties maintained that they had no time to lick their wounds and had started planning and strategising behind closed doors.

This included lobbying those who experienced devastating outcomes to form alliances with them.

“I’ve been approached by some parties who want to merge with me. But what I am saying to them is that they should instead join me so that we can become a solid force,” said Hlaudi Motsoeneng, founder of the African Content Movement (ACM).

He said despite the ACM having only three months to prepare for the elections, his party had shown it had the ability to excel if given a chance.

Black First Land First leader Andile Mngxitama on Sunday said lack of money played a vital role in his party’s poor performance, but added this wouldn’t be the case in two years’ time. “If you look at the millions spent by the EFF, ANC and DA, you will realise we don’t have that kind of money,” he said, adding that the BLF had spent only R50 000 on its campaign.

BLF picked up only 20 000 votes nationally.

UDM leader Bantu Holomisa has in the meantime said his party would return to the drawing board.

The formation of the Congress of the People, Agang SA, African Democratic Change and Good, formed after its leader Patricia De Lille left the DA, has triggered a question on what the lifespan of a party is.

Experts say parties which are mostly a one-man operation will be further battered in future polls if they don’t change strategy.

