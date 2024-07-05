Electoral Court slaps MK Party’s Visvin Reddy and Bonginkosi Khanyile with R150,000 fines for anarchy comments

The Electoral Court has fined the Umkhonto weSizwe (MKP) party’s Visvin Reddy and Bonginkosi Khanyile R150,000 each, and a suspension of five years, for threatening anarchy, violence and riots ahead of the May 29 elections. Reddy, who is now an MP for the MKP, and former MK Youth League leader Khanyile, made the comments in March amidst an air of nervousness about the registration of the MKP.

Reddy and Khanyile made public statements threatening chaos and rioting in the event that the MKP was not registered and declaring that there would be no national elections in the event that party leader Jacob Zuma was taken off the ballot. “We are sending a loud and clear message that if these courts, which are sometimes captured, try to stop the MK there will be anarchy in this country. “There will be riots that have never been seen in this country. There will be no election. No South African will go to the polls if MK is not on the ballot,’’ said Reddy at the time.

The Electoral Court through Judge Esther Steyn concluded that Reddy had broken certain provisions in the Electoral Act. Steyn said serious threats of violence and intimidation were communicated by means of Section 87 (1) and (2) of the Electoral Act, which forbids, among other things and anyone from interfering with the independence or impartiality of the IEC and preventing a person from exercising their right to vote. “No person may prevent anyone from exercising a right to vote,’’ read the judgement.