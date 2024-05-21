Electoral Insights – Comprehensive new survey to reveal the real state of the voting nation

African Innovation Research SA (AIRSA) is expected to release the results of a comprehensive survey it has conducted into the sentiments of South Africa’s voting public, which it says, will mark a pivotal point in South Africa’s political landscape and shows what South Africans really feel about the upcoming elections.

Two-thousand-seven-hundred constituents from across the country, encompassing a cross-section of urban and remote rural areas, were interviewed in the in-depth survey, which the research team believes can be extrapolated to determine the general leanings of South Africans