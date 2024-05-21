Electoral Insights – Comprehensive new survey to reveal the real state of the voting nation

African Innovation Research SA (AIRSA) is expected to release the results of a comprehensive survey it has conducted into the sentiments of South Africa’s voting public, which it says, will mark a pivotal point in South Africa’s political landscape and shows what South Africans really feel about the upcoming elections.
Two-thousand-seven-hundred constituents from across the country, encompassing a cross-section of urban and remote rural areas, were interviewed in the in-depth survey, which the research team believes can be extrapolated to determine the general leanings of South Africans
The 2024 elections have already proven to be a hotbed of speculation with all to win or lose for the political parties who will lead the country into the future. More importantly, it is the people who will either be the victors or the vanquished when the results are tabulated on May 29, 2024. To find out what the possible future of South Africa holds, AIRSA will release a detailed breakdown of the findings on Wednesday.