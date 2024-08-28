Electoral reform panel seeks input on potential changes to electoral system

The Electoral Reform Consultation Panel has called on South Africans to make written submissions on why, how and whether the current electoral system should be reformed, changed or even replaced. These submissions seek to address the current systems effectiveness and propose whether reforms or a new system is needed the Department of Home Affairs has said.

According to the chairperson of the Electoral Reform Consultation Panel (ERCP), Richard Sizani, this initiative is part of the panel’s commitment to a thorough public participation process concerning potential reforms for the National Assembly (NA) and Provincial legislature. Sizani has also emphasised the panel’s duty to engage various stakeholders. “The invitation for the submissions is made as part of the panel’s duty to undertake a public participation process regarding the issues falling within its functions,’’ he said.

Established under section 23 of the Electoral Amendment Act of June 2023, the ERCP’s mandate is to investigate, consult and make recommendations on potential electoral system reforms for elections after 2024, he said. Sizani said the panel’s composition, approved by the NA includes experts form diverse fields, ensuring a broad range of perspectives. Furthermore, Sizani said the panel has outlined six guiding principles for evaluation proposed electoral systems for South Africa. He said the six guiding principles are inclusivity, fairness, accountability, simplicity, electoral manageability, and transparency.

These principles draw on the country’s founding values set out in section 1 of the Constitution to establish a multi-party system of democratic government based on accountability, responsiveness and openness to uphold values of human dignity, non-racialism, non-sexism, and the achievement of equality, he said. Sizani also noted that the panel will also conduct public consultations in the next phase, which will culminate with the production of a report that must be submitted to the minister of Home Affairs for tabling in the National Assembly. “This will enable Parliament to exercise its constitutional prerogative to determine an electoral system for the country,’’ Sizani said.