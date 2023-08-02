Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLNewsSouth AfricaPoliticsCrime & CourtsWorldAfricaEnvironmentWeatherTrafficGood News
Independent Online | News
Search IOL
IOLNewsSouth AfricaPoliticsCrime & CourtsWorldAfricaEnvironmentWeatherTrafficGood News
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Wednesday, August 2, 2023

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators

Elon Musk should listen to the judgment on ‘Kill the Boer’, says Malema

The EFF leadership held a press conference following what they call a successful 10th anniversary rally held at FNB stadium this past weekend. Picture: Timothy Bernard / African News Agency (ANA)

The EFF leadership held a press conference following what they call a successful 10th anniversary rally held at FNB stadium this past weekend. Picture: Timothy Bernard / African News Agency (ANA)

Published 47m ago

Share

Economic Freedom Fighter (EFF) leader Julius Malema said South African-born tech billionaire Elon Musk should be referred to the archives or go to YouTube to look at the judgment where the Equality Court ruled that the ‘Kill the Boer’ song is not hate speech.

Malema was speaking at the EFF 10th anniversary closing press conference on Wednesday.

Last year, the the Equality Court, sitting at the High Court in Johannesburg, ruled that ‘Kill the Boer’ song does not constitute hate speech after the matter was brought before the court by AfriForum.

This comes after Musk took to Twitter (or X, as it is now known), and accused the EFF of “openly pushing for genocide of white people in South Africa.”

In a reply to Musk’s tweet, Malema replied, suggesting Musk was not exactly being factual.

“O bolela mas*pa (you are talking sh**),” he said.

South Africans also slammed the tweet as misinformation as people said there was no genocide in the country.

Earlier this week, some South Africans called for the removal of Die Stem from the national anthem as a direct response, after DA leader John Steenhuisen said the party will file charges at the United Nations Human Rights Council against both the EFF leader and the African National Congress government for Malema chanting “Kill the boer, kill the farmer”.

Malema’s chanted at the EFF’s 10th anniversary celebrations at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on Saturday.

IOL

Related Topics:

EFFANCDAUnited NationsJohannesburgJulius MalemaJohn SteenhuisenElon MuskRacismElectionsHuman Rights