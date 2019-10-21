ANC stalwart Baleka Mbete has been criticised for her interview with Al Jazeera's Head to Head host Mehdi Hasan. Picture: Sumaya Hisham/Reuters



Social media users have been brutal in their criticism of ANC stalwart and former National Assembly speaker Baleka Mbete's Al Jazeera interview, branding it "embarrassing", "painful" and "a reflection of South Africa's political leadership".

Mbete was interviewed by Head to Head host Mehdi Hasan and was joined on set by former ANC politician Makhosi Khoza, who resigned from the party in 2017 after calling for then-president Jacob Zuma to step down; former politician and now Watch UK director and author Andrew Feinstein; and ANC member Xolani Xala, the founder of South African Business Abroad and member of the ANC.



