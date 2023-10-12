Embattled Abaqulusi municipal manager given deadline to motivate why he should not be suspended for alleged misconduct

The embattled municipal manager of Abaqulusi Local Municipality (Vryheid) in northern KwaZulu-Natal has been given a deadline to explain why he should not be suspended pending an investigation against him. Zweli Dhlamini has been facing the axe for some time after certain allegations were levelled against him.

The issue of his mooted suspension came to light on Thursday when a letter addressed to him was leaked to IOL. The letter was addressed to him by the municipality’s mayor, Sifiso Mkhwanazi from the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP), and that was after a council sitting that looked at his matter on Wednesday. “Based on the seriousness of the misconduct allegations and the fact that your presence at the workplace may jeopardise the investigation or you may interfere with potential witnesses, Council is contemplating placing you on precautionary suspension pending (the) outcome of the investigation and/or possible disciplinary enquiry.

The letter to Dhlamini “As a result, you are hereby given an opportunity to submit written representation to the council, through the office of the Honourable Mayor, as to why you should not be placed on precautionary suspension. “Your written representation must be made within seven (7) days from the date of receipt of this letter,” reads the letter sent to Dhlamini. NEWS: More woes for Abaqulusi (Vryheid) municipal manager, Zweli Dhlamini after a majority of councillors signed a petition calling for a special council sitting to deliberate on a report containing allegations against him. The proposed meeting is scheduled for Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/bC3EcQYyJO — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) October 10, 2023 Mkhwanazi told Dhlamini that the allegations against him would be considered at a later date this month.

“The council will consider your written representation at a Special Council meeting to be held on 20 October 2023, and resolve whether you should be placed on precautionary suspension. “I look forward to receiving your written representations by no later than 18 October 2023,” Mkhwanazi, who could not be reached for comment, concluded in the letter. Dhlamini confirmed that he was still reading the letter and was going to comment at a later stage after going through it.