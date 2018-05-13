Judges Patrick Gamble and Monde Samela announced that the judgment in the court tussle between Patricia De Lille and DA will be delivered on Tuesday. Picture: Noor Slamdien/African News Agency/ANA

Cape Town - Patricia De Lille’s fate will be known at around lunch time on Tuesday.

Judges Patrick Gamble and Monde Samela announced that their judgment in the urgent court tussle between Patricia De Lille and the Democratic Alliance, regarding the cessation of her membership, will be delivered on Tuesday.

In an email, which is in possession of the Cape Argus, judgment will be at 13:15, the judges said.

Last Friday, judgment was reserved on Friday after counsel for both parties presented their arguments in the application in which De Lille is challenging the DA's termination of her membership.

The Western Cape High Court ruled in favour of De Lille’s application to interdict the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) from filling the vacancy after her axing from the DA.

De Lille is fighting to get her DA membership back after the party terminated it meaning she can no longer be mayor.

This follows a radio interview on Cape Talk 567/Radio 702 where she said she will walk away after the whole process.

Neither the DA nor De Lille has not responded yet.

