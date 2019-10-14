Former president Jacob Zuma corruption case continues at the Pietermaritzburg High Court. Picture: Mike Hutchings/Reuters

Durban - As former President Jacob Zuma’s corruption case continues on Tuesday at the Pietermaritzburg High Court, he is hoping that the “truth is mighty and will prevail” as his last Tweet posted last week says. Zuma took to Twitter last week posting a picture of former Brazilian president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and captioned it with the Latin phrase “Magna est veritas et praevalebit” which means 'Truth is mighty and will prevail'.

Lula is currently serving a 12-year jail sentence for corruption. Zuma’s message of support to his former BRICS counterpart comes in the wake of Lula’s refusal to apply for home detention and instead opted to remain behind bars to continue his bid to clear his name.

Zuma’s own legal woes are set to continue after the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Friday ruled that Zuma must face a corruption charge after he had applied to the court for a permanent stay of prosecution. He believed that there had been unnecessary delays and political interference in the case.

On Friday, a full bench of the high court dismissed the application for a permanent stay of prosecution by Zuma and his co-accused French arms firm Thales with costs.