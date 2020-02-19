Cape Town - The Standing Committee on Public Accounts has demanded answers from SAA for its failure to submit audited financial statements for two years in a row.
Scopa members told the Department of Public Enterprises on Wednesday they were not happy that for two years the airline has not submitted the financial statements as required by the law.
The Public Finance Management Act requires that a department or state-owned entity must submit financial statements within a few months after the end of the financial year.
Entities and departments submit their financial statements by the end of September in Parliament every year.
If there is a delay they must ask for an extension from the Speaker, Thandi Modise, and provide reasons for this.