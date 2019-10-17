MPs unanimously approved the axing of disgraced secretary to Parliament Gengezi Mgidlana with immediate effect. Picture: Jeffrey Abrahams

Parliament - MPs on Thursday unanimously approved the axing of disgraced secretary to Parliament Gengezi Mgidlana with immediate effect. A disciplinary inquiry found Mgidlana guilty on several counts of misconduct in August and recommended he be summarily dismissed, but both the National Assembly and National Council of Provinces had to approve his dismissal. Both Houses debated the matter and gave the green light on Thursday.

Mgidlana was placed on special leave in June 2017 to allow an audit committee to probe allegations of financial misconduct against him.

He was suspended in November 2017 after the committee recommended disciplinary action.

The disciplinary hearing, which was only concluded in August this year, found him guilty on several charges of serious misconduct. This included that he accepted an ex gratia payment for himself, and by recommending to the Executive Authority that certain employees listed in the charge sheet were also eligible for the ex gratia payment; that he allowed his spouse to travel with him at Parliament's expense at times, and that he abused Parliament's travel policy.