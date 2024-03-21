Embattled speaker, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula takes special leave amid corruption probe

Speaker, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has expressed her willingness to cooperate with law enforcement agencies should they need to arrest her for alleged corruption. She said while she has not received any formal communication from the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) about the arrest, she will cooperate with the authorities.

Mapisa-Nqakula said she has also taken leave of absence as speaker and has informed Secretary to Parliament Xolile George and President Cyril Ramaphosa. The Mail & Guardian has reported that Mapisa-Nqakula was expected to be arrested on Friday. This follows a raid at her house in Johannesburg early on Tuesday.

The raid was linked to a probe into alleged corruption during the speaker's time as defence minister. “I wish to place it on record, that while the Investigative Directorate of the National Prosecution Authority conducted a search and seizure at my residence, there has been no formal notification of an arrest warrant or communication regarding an imminent arrest for me, neither to me nor my legal team. My lawyers have, however, proactively informed the National Prosecution Authority of my readiness to comply and cooperate should the need arise,” said Mapisa-Nqakula.

She said she has also decided to take special leave given the nature of the allegations and speculation on her future. She said this was to protect the integrity of parliament. Political parties have been calling for Mapisa-Nqakula to quit after it emerged that the NPA’s Investigating Directorate raided her house.

She said she had full respect for the law and will cooperate with any legal process. She added that she will no longer be travelling to Geneva to attend the Inter-Parliamentary Union meeting scheduled for the next few days. The speaker was expected lead a delegation of senior officials from parliament.