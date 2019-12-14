Johannesburg - The eNCA has on Saturday announced that it is pulling out of covering the EFF elective conference in Nasrec Expo Centre, Johannesburg.
The 24-hour new channel said its decision to recall its new team from the conference was in reaction to EFF’s decision to ban Daily Maverick, Scorpio, amaBhungane and Rapport from the event.
“eNCA has pulled its editorial and technical team from the conference in Johannesburg.
“Editor Jeremy Maggs says the EFF's decision is an attack on media freedom in the country and must be condemned in the strongest possible terms,” read a short story published by channel's online.
Outgoing EFF national chairperson Advocate Dali Mpofu had during an interview with the eNCA justified his party’s decision to block some journalists from covering its all important event. Mpofu said journalist from amaBhungane and the Daily Maverick, Scorpio and Rapport were not real journalists.