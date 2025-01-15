End of an era for Malema and Ndlozi’s bromance

EFF leader Julius Malema has revealed that his close relationship with former party spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has come to an end. In an interview with eNCA's Power to Truth last night, Malema said that Ndlozi is now just a regular EFF member and he is not responsible for him.

“I am not responsible for Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, I am not his father, I am not his father! Where he was, what he was doing, I don’t know,” he said. The two had been close since the founding of the EFF in 2013, but their relationship became strained after Ndlozi failed to inform Malema about former deputy president Floyd Shivambu's plans to leave the party and join the uMkhonto weSizwe (MKP). Malema expressed his disappointment and distrust, stating that he would not work with individuals who keep secrets that could harm the party.

Tension between the two has been palpable, with Ndlozi allegedly being barred from attending the EFF's elective conference in December. South Africa - Johannesburg - 15 December 2024 - Re-elected Economic Freedom Fighters(EFF) president Julius Malema delivers his closing address at 3rd National People's Assembly at the Nasrec Expo Centre. Picture: Itumeleng English/ Independent Newspapers When asked about Ndlozi's absence from the conference, Malema refused to elaborate, saying it was unfair to question him about Ndlozi's whereabouts. He reiterated that Ndlozi is just a regular EFF member and not his responsibility. He said: “He’s not here and it's not in our interest to entertain such nonsense. Not our interest, we’re dealing with political issues here not egoism. Not people who think they are bigger than this organisation.”

Last week Ndlozi announced his resignation as an EFF MP following a series of events that suggested he was being sidelined within the party. In a statement the EFF accepted the resignation: “The voluntary requests to be released from deployment, which were sent to the secretary-general of the EFF consecutively and within days of each other expressed gratitude to the EFF for the opportunity to serve the organisation and the people of SA.” The collapse of their relationship has been the subject of speculation, with many wondering what led to the breakdown.

Malema admitted the two once close comrades have for long, not been in contact. However, he said he was not interested in his whereabouts. “I am not interested… our relationship ended that time, we are just members. I never spoke to Mbuyiseni Ndlozi before the NPA (National People’s Assembly), I never spoke to Mbuyiseni Ndlozi after the NPA,” he said