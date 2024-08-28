End of the road? ActionSA rejects DA’s invite to media briefing on progress in metro

Separation is looming as ActionSA, which is one of the multi-party coalition partners in the City of Tshwane metro, has rejected the request from the mayor to attend the DA-led Tshwane conference on the progress in the city.

According to ActionSA's provincial chairperson in Gauteng, Funzi Ngobeni, the office of City of Tshwane mayor, Cilliers Brink invited the party to join him in the media briefing to provide an update on the status of the multi-party coalition. Ngobeni confirmed in a statement that the party has rejected the invite, citing that they are currently reviewing the party’s position in the DA-led Tshwane coalition. “We wish to indicate that we are currently reviewing our position within the multi-party coalition and, as such, have declined the invitation from the coalition management committee to attend the press conference,” he said.

Ngobeni said the party had noticed what seems to be a deliberate campaign by the DA, which they believe to be disingenuous, and an insult to the co-operative and respectful engagement essential in any coalition agreement. “We wish to indicate that, in response, we will not engage with or support this juvenile approach and will instead demonstrate the necessary maturity by formally engaging within the coalition framework.” However, he said that even as they are reviewing their position in the DA-led Tshwane coalition to ensure that their strategic priorities are met, they will remain committed to improving services to the residents of Tshwane.

Ngobeni said the priorities include insourcing, inner-city rejuvenation, and immigration. Meanwhile, in response to ActionSA’s remarks, Brink has urged all parties involved in the multi-party coalition to work together in maintaining the coalition government. “Let us preserve the progress that we have made. There is a chance to maintain this coalition (and) to continue the work that we started with,” he said during a media briefing.

Brink told the media that he had met with the provincial and national leaders of ActionSA several times, and would meet with them again to discuss their grievances. The briefing was attended by the multi-party coalition partners, including the VF+, ACDP, IFP and COPE. In addition, Ngobeni said under ActionSA’s deputy mayor Nasiphi Mota there were several milestones achieved, including the recruitment of over 13,000 expanded public works programme (EPWP) workers, among others.

He said under the party’s economic development and spatial planning portfolio, some of the notable achievements include the R111 million allocated for 2024/5 for the creation of over 4,500 jobs, 1,640 entrepreneurs assisted with business development and investment of R4,2 billion by BMW Group in Rosslyn Plant, creating 23,000 employment opportunities for the locals. “Under ActionSA's oversight committee responsible for roads and transport portfolio, some of the milestones achieved include the opening of (a) Bulk Licensing Centre to assist companies with large fleets in registering their vehicles and revamping of Centurion and Rosslyn taxi ranks, handing them over to the taxi association for management, among others,” Ngobeni said. Ngobeni added that under the oversight committee in the utilities portfolio, tracking progress was made at the Magalies Water Purification Plant and Rooiwal Wastewater Treatment Plant, which resulted in provision of clean water to the residents of Hammanskraal and Rooiwal from September 2024 until March 2025.