Independent Police Investigative Directorate head, Robert McBride. Picture: Dimpho Maja/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - Parliament has effectively ended Robert McBride's tenure as head of the Independent Police Investigative Directorate after it agreed not to renew his contract.



This follows a battle between McBride and Police Minister Bheki Cele over his future as head of Ipid.





But on Thursday the portfolio committee on police agreed that McBride’s contract not be renewed and Cele will have to send the name of a candidate to succeed him to Parliament.





The ANC, IFP and National Freedom Party all backed the decision to end the contract. McBride’s five-year term at Ipid ends on Thursday and the portfolio committee was meeting in line with the court order that it should finalise the matter.





Chairperson of the committee Francois Beukman said it was in the interest of all the parties that the matter was put to finality.





“It is clear from the Ipid Act that if there is a vacancy the Minister must nominate a candidate,” said Beukman.





He said the committee will scrutinise the name of the candidate to be presented to Parliament.



