Energy Minister Jeff Radebe said. Picture: Jacques Naude/African News Agency (ANA)

Parliament - Energy Minister Jeff Radebe has been rushed to hospital after he failed to come to Parliament to answer questions in his portfolio. Ministers in the economic cluster were answering oral questions in the National Assembly on Wednesday when Speaker Baleka Mbete announced that Radebe was not able to be in the House because he has been rushed to hospital due to ill-health.

Radebe was to answer questions on Independent Power Producers (IPP) when the announcement was made in the chamber.

A number of ministers are also facing questions on the IPPs.

Mbete has been forced to shelve questions directed at Radebe.

