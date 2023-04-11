Energy tops agenda of investment summit

The Presidency confirmed on Tuesday that the question of resolving the energy crisis would be part of the discussions. Minister of Trade and Industry Ebrahim Patel last week also said power cuts remained a concern for investors but measures were being taken to address it.

This comes after Minister of Electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa said the government would have to fund projects to fix old power stations at Eskom. Ramokgopa had visited 14 power stations, where he found that some of the issues were about getting power stations running better and efficiently. If this was done it would reduce load shedding.

Already the government is earmarking 9 000 megawatts that would be brought on stream by the end of the year. President Cyril Ramaphosa has said out of the R1.2 trillion they set out to attract in investments, investors have injected R1.14 trillion. This will be the fifth investment conference in the last five years.

He said some of the projects were already up and running while others were under construction. Patel had said the energy crisis has led to some companies investing in the sector. A company from Saudi Arabia has invested R11.5 billion in the industry.