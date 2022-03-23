Enoch Godongwana and Gwede Mantashe working on mitigating high fuel prices

Cape Town - Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana says they are in discussions with the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy to mitigate the high prices of fuel. This is due to the conflict in Ukraine pushing up the oil prices across the globe.

Story continues below Advertisment

Godongwana, who was answering questions in Parliament on Wednesday, said they wanted to cushion consumers against the rise in prices of fuel and the plan in place was a short-term measure and a long-term solution. As a short-term measure they want to mitigate against the expected increase in prices of fuel in April and May. Godongwana said their discussions with the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy would ensure that consumers were protected because the conflict is still raging in Ukraine.

More on this Russia-Ukraine war seeds global landscape of uncertainty and volatility

He said South Africa wanted an end to the conflict and called for both Russia and Ukraine to reach a settlement. “With the situation still developing (in Ukraine) and so much uncertain it is relatively difficult at this stage to quantify the potential impact with precision and confidence. “The issue of cushioning the impact, particularly of the fuel price, is a matter which is given urgent attention in government and therefore we will make the necessary announcement soon because it’s our intention that such a mitigation measure must focus on April and May.

Story continues below Advertisment

“I did indicate to the honourable member that that’s what we are working on,” said Godongwana. He told MPs that work was being done and they wanted to ensure they found a solution. He said it was an urgent matter because of the conflict that was still going on.

Story continues below Advertisment

“I said work is being done in this regard. “What is making the decision more urgent is the impact of the Russia-Ukraine conflict which is moving the price of fuel faster than we have thought. “The work that we are doing is intended to respond to the immediate challenge that we are facing and I think a decision is going to be announced fairly soon.

Story continues below Advertisment