File photo: Bongani Shilubane/African News Agency (ANA).

The fight on the mandate of the South African Reserve Bank continued on Friday with the ANC's head of economic transformation Enoch Godongwana backing President Cyril Ramaphosa's statement on the central bank's mandate. This was after former head of generation at Eskom Matshela Koko claimed in a tweet that Ramaphosa had contradicted the ANC’s Nasrec resolution in December 2017.

This resulted in an exchange on social media on Friday where Godongwana maintained Ramaphosa was correct in his statement.

Godongwana said he wrote that resolution, and it never stated that the mandate of the SARB be changed.

“Fact. The statement was issued by the President on behalf of the Top 6. Magashule is part of the Top 6. I wrote the resolution. The resolution does not say we must change the mandate of the Reserve Bank,” said Godongwana.

Fact. The statement was issued by the President on behalf of the Top 6 . Magashule is part of the Top6. I wrote the resolution. The resolution does not say we must change the mandate of the Reserve Bank. https://t.co/jcpqZgS8y6 — Enoch Godongwana (@EGodongwana) June 7, 2019

The latest exchange comes after ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule on Thursday posted and quickly deleted a tweet seemingly contradicting Ramaphosa’s statement issued moments earlier.

A fake tweet! You mean this tweet that was deleted? pic.twitter.com/U1mIVmaKie — Pieter Du Toit (@PieterDuToit) June 6, 2019

Ramaphosa had issued a statement saying the mandate of the SARB will not be changed.

He said this followed a meeting of the top six earlier on Thursday to discuss the matter.

Political Bureau