Enoch Godongwana explains why budget has no Parliament fire allocation

Cape Town - Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana said on Thursday the National Treasury has not made an allocation to Parliament to deal with the fire that gutted some of the buildings because no request was made. “We have not made any decision about any amount.

“We understand that Parliament is a national asset and there is no doubt about it,” Godongwana said. “When we are provided with the request by Parliament and numbers, we will make the necessary response and adjustment. “At the moment we have not been given any information as to how much it will cost so that we should apply our minds,” he said.

He was responding to a question posed when he was briefing the joint meeting of parliamentary committees on finance and appropriation. DA MP Dennis Ryder said he noted with concern that Godongwana did not allocate funds in the wake of the January 2 fire and that Parliament’s allocation recorded a small increase that was nothing to write home about. Parliamentary authorities were under pressure to find a venue that would accommodate all MPs during the plenary sessions and indications were that it would cost a lot to hire alternative venues as the renovation would take years.

During the Budget speech the minister recalled that they watched in outrage and sadness as flames devoured the buildings in which the constitution was born. “I am gratified to learn of the enthusiasm of South Africans who want to be part of rebuilding Parliament, and look forward to a truly national effort for this,” he told the joint sitting on Wednesday. On Thursday, Godongwana told the MPs that the National Treasury received a few requests by people, who asked if there was scope to build national cohesion around “this national asset” and there are people who want to pledge.

“The question is are the honourable members going to think that is too much compromising on their independence. “I don’t know but it is something Parliament and different political parties have to make a judgement call on that,” he said. Godongwana was also asked about pronouncements made by some ministers about allocations their departments were to receive, but that never materialised.

Ryder asked about apparent funding Public Enterprise Minister Pravin Gordhan promised for SAA. He said the budget has not overtly stated that additional funding will come for SAA, and asked where the money would come from. In his response, Godongwana confirmed that there was funding allocated for SAA.

“It is not in the budget at the moment. I am aware of the statement referred to,” he said. “What I do know is that the Department of Public Enterprises made a submission of R2.7 billion to NT and the National Treasury is evaluating that submission,” Godongwana added. Responding to another question about the bailing out of failing entities one after the other, the minister made reference to the ANC document, “Ready to Govern”, saying they should be guided by a balance of evidence.