Enoch’s Godongwana meeting with MPs called off
Cape Town – The meeting between Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana and the joint committees on finance has been called off today.
The minister would normally brief the joint committees a day after delivering the Medium Term Budget Policy or the Budget.
However, today's meeting where Godongwana would have met members of the joint committees on finance and appropriations in the two Houses of Parliament, to face questions, was called off.
The joint committees said the meeting was postponed because both Godongwana and his deputy, David Masondo, were not available.
Another date would be scheduled for the minister and his deputy to appear before MPs.
But the ANC said the budget was tabled during the difficult time.
ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina said this was a very difficult budget that was trying to strike a balance in the tough economic climate.
However, the party was concerned about the projected slow growth in the next few years.
It wants the government to ignite growth to create more jobs.
“The unemployment rate rose to an unprecedented 34.4% in the second quarter from 32.6% in the first quarter of 2021.The inability of millions of South Africans to find work adds to the social instability that has been experienced in many communities. The projected economic recovery by 5.1% supported by global demand, following the record slump of 6.4% in 2020 induced by the Covid-19 pandemic, gives hope that the economy is being restored to better health. However, the ANC caucus is concerned about the projected average growth of 1.7% over the next three years. Given the enormous challenges our country faces, this level of economic growth falls far short of what is needed,” said Majodina.
“The favourable tax revenues owing to the performance of the commodities sector, and the rebasing of the South African economy, have provided government with improved fiscal space to extend social spending while maintaining the budget deficit at sustainable levels,” she added.
POLITICAL BUREAU