Enoch’s Godongwana meeting with MPs called off

Cape Town – The meeting between Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana and the joint committees on finance has been called off today. The minister would normally brief the joint committees a day after delivering the Medium Term Budget Policy or the Budget.

However, today's meeting where Godongwana would have met members of the joint committees on finance and appropriations in the two Houses of Parliament, to face questions, was called off. The joint committees said the meeting was postponed because both Godongwana and his deputy, David Masondo, were not available. Another date would be scheduled for the minister and his deputy to appear before MPs.

But the ANC said the budget was tabled during the difficult time. ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina said this was a very difficult budget that was trying to strike a balance in the tough economic climate. However, the party was concerned about the projected slow growth in the next few years.