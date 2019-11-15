Johannesburg - Environmentalists have appealed to Environmental, Forestry and Fisheries Minister Barbara Creecy and her Gabonese counterpart Lee White to be tougher on big industries who are polluting nature.
Creecy and White were the main speakers at the 17th African Ministerial Conference on the Environment, which would end in Durban on Friday. But they had to adjourn the event for few minutes in order to listen to a group of Groundwork members who protested in front of the Durban’s Olive Convention Centre, where the conference took place.
In the memorandum, the protestors told international delegates, who were mostly environmental government ministers from across Africa, to stop corporate and elite from destroying nature for the sake of making profit.
“Develop mechanisms across Africa that will protect those that protect the earth.
“Be bold and lead from an environmental justice perspective and ensure that Africa develops resilience to secure the livelihoods of millions as climate devastate the continent,” read the memorandum.