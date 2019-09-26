Justice Minister Ronald Lamola has confirmed that the Special Tribunal will start operating next week after he gazetted its regulations.
The tribunal is to recoup more than R14.7 billion that has been stolen from the public coffers.
Former President Jacob Zuma’s architect Minenhle Makhanya is sued by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) for R155 million over the Nkandla matter.
The case has been dragging on for some time.
President Cyril Ramaphosa had said early this year, during his State of the Nation Address (Sona), the Special Tribunal will fast-track cases from the SIU.