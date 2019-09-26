'Era of impunity behind us': Special tribunal to start operating next week







Minister of Justice and Correctional Services Ronald Lamola has announced that the special tribunal, which is set to claw back billions stolen from state coffers, will begin operating next week. File photo: ANA/Phando Jikelo. Justice Minister Ronald Lamola has confirmed that the Special Tribunal will start operating next week after he gazetted its regulations. The tribunal is to recoup more than R14.7 billion that has been stolen from the public coffers. Former President Jacob Zuma’s architect Minenhle Makhanya is sued by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) for R155 million over the Nkandla matter. The case has been dragging on for some time. President Cyril Ramaphosa had said early this year, during his State of the Nation Address (Sona), the Special Tribunal will fast-track cases from the SIU.

Lamola said they want to get billions of rands that have been illegally stolen from the public purse.

Judge Gidfonia Mlindelwa Makhanya will head the tribunal. He will be assisted by seven other judges.

Lamola said they want to fight corruption in the State.

“Our fight against corruption, fraud and illicit money flows has been given real impetus. This tribunal is a swift mechanism to claw back every cent that was stolen from the fiscus. The era of impunity is behind us, the establishment of the tribunal gives effect to the president’s Sona undertaking to have a special tribunal operating within three months,” said Lamola.

Political Bureau