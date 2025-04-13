Errol Musk backs Trump, says Ramaphosa asked for Elon Musk endorsement before 2024 elections discusses

Errol Musk, the controversial father of the world's richest man, Elon Musk recently pontificated on South Africa's future, his son and his contentious views on race. Musk Sr has spoken about the multiparty Government of National Unity, Apartheid South Africa, his son Elon and also offered his opinion about the rising tensions between US president Donald Trump’s administration and the President Cyril Ramaphosa-led government in Pretoria. Musk Sr believes the Trump government is acting in the best interest of US citizens.

Speaking on the SMWX podcast with Dr Sizwe Mpofu-Walsh, he said that the most capable people left South Africa in droves after the fall of apartheid. "No one could see the future for South Africa. They couldn't see how things were going to function. In many ways, they were right, but they were also wrong,” he said. On the GNU and Ramaphosa, Musk added that: "Ramaphosa passes...But people were looking for more and they are aware of corruption."

Musk Sr pivoted to his son Elon, who leads the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) in the US, saying that the Space X owner is part of rooting out corruption in the US government. "They (the US) were sending half a billion here for HIV treatment. Why are American taxpayers, many of whom have to work two jobs to survive, sending their taxes to South Africa?" He claimed that his son Elon told him that only 10% of this funding was used for intended purposes and the rest disappears.

Ramaphosa wanted Elon Musk to endorse ANC Musk Sr added that Ramaphosa wrote to him a letter asking him to reach out to Elon, seeking an endorsement before the May 29 elections, which saw the ANC plummet below 50% for the first time since 1994. "He wanted me to convince Elon to become involved in the country and give the ANC a bit of a thumbs up as the elections were coming in May... I looked at the letter and thought that Elon is not going to endorse the ANC," he said. Musk supposedly told Ramaphosa's camp that Elon would not be bothered to reply to such a request.

Another bombshell he dropped was that Elon bought X after seeing thousands of posts criticising him. However, Musk Sr claimed that the negative posts weren't the results of people posting about their discontent of Elon but the 'crooked' FBI. "God has intervened in the US and we're putting an end to these terrible people who want to destroy America in every possible way and these people in Europe who want to keep the war going in Ukraine. These people are mad. A virus in their heads has gone wrong."