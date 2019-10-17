Cape Town - Eskom board chairperson Jabu Mabuza said the power utility would implement stage one load shedding on Friday from 9am and will end at 11pm.
Mabuza also added that the company did not foresee the need for further power cuts thereafter.
Mabuza was briefing the media on Thursday night on the state of Eskom after it implemented load shedding on Wednesday.
Mabuza said the cuts were needed to avoid a collapse of the power grid.
"Unfortunately, this is what has now materialised in the last few days. Against high levels of consumption, we experienced high levels of unplanned breakdowns that exceeded the 10 500-megawatt limit and resulted in the excessive utilisation of our emergency water and diesel reserves."