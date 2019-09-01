File photo: Mike Hutchings/Reuters.

JOHANNESBURG - Mandla Maleka has been appointed Eskom interim group treasurer following the end of Andre Pillay’s tenure with the company on August 30, the state-owned electricity utility said on Sunday. Maleka joined Eskom in 1999 after serving as a director in the National Treasury budget office, Eskom said in a statement.

He was currently the company’s chief economist and head of portfolio management and foreign exchange (forex) trading, largely responsible for the hedging of all Eskom’s forex derivatives and commodities.

He also provided "critical economic input to the wider group".

Maleka holds a Masters Degree in Economics and completed the executive development programme (EDP) at Wits University in Johannesburg.

“We have appointed Maleka as interim group treasurer to ensure business continuity and are confident that he will successfully hold the fort until a permanent group treasurer is appointed,” Eskom chief financial officer Calib Cassim said.

African News Agency (ANA)