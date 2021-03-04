Eskom backs probe into allegations against CEO André de Ruyter

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Johannesburg - Power utility Eskom on Thursday threw its weight behind the parliamentary inquiry into allegations levelled against its chief executive, André de Ruyter. “Eskom remains ready and available to account to Parliament as required by law,” spokesperson Sikhonathi Mantshantsha said in a statement. On Wednesday, the Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) resolved to conduct an inquiry into allegations made by suspended chief procurement officer Solly Tshitangano. The committee undertook to seek legal advice on how to take the process forward, including getting Tshitangano to make a presentation while on suspension. The decision on the inquiry was taken as Scopa suspended a hearing into the 2019/20 annual report of the power utility to probe the application made to the National Treasury for multimillion-rand deviation and expansion of contracts.

Mantshantsha said Eskom had prepared for the hearing, but was not asked to present information on its annual report and procurement deviations and expansions.

He also said procurement at Eskom had long been an area of particular concern to the board, and it continued to be an area associated with state capture.

“The board has therefore encouraged and instructed the executive management of Eskom, including the Group Chief Executive, André de Ruyter, to pay particular attention to the procurement function to effect the required change, and deliver the expected savings,” Mantshantsha said.

“Progress in this regard has been slower than the board would have liked to see, at least in part due to leadership lacunae in the procurement function.”

Mantshantsha said the board affirmed its support and confidence in the executive management in instilling a high performance culture, including the application of appropriate consequence management.

“The board has complete faith in the company’s internal processes and governance procedures to deliver a fair process and outcome on the matter of the suspended chief procurement officer,” he said.

[email protected]

Political Bureau