Eskom cancels load shedding from noon

Cape Town - Eskom will cancel load shedding from 12pm on Friday, it said in a statement.

“Eskom is pleased to announce that load shedding will be cancelled from 12pm today as some generation units have returned to service, helping to restore generating capacity to meet consumer demand.“

The struggling power utility said it would use the long-weekend, due to lower demand, to conduct “short-term“ maintenance and further replenish emergency reserves for next week.

On Thursday Eskom suspended load shedding between 10am and 2pm in order to allow the nation to mourn the passing of His Majesty King Goodwill Zwelithini.

“This extraordinary measure has been implemented to allow the nation to witness a key and significant historical event at this difficult time in the life of the Zulu nation. Afterwards, loadshedding will then be implemented and continue as previously communicated," the power utility said.