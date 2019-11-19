Johannesburg - Business Unity SA (Busa) has welcomed the appointment of André de Ruyter as Eskom chief executive, stating that he is stepping into probably one of the most difficult jobs in the country.
It said de Ruyter’s appointment is important for stabilising the power utility’s management, operations and finances and that its debt poses the single biggest threat to the South African economy.
Eskom’s debt now stands at R450 billion while it also has an ageing fleet of power stations and new plants that have been malfunctioning from the start, due to mismanagement and maladministration.
De Ruyter is replacing Phakamani Hadebe in January.
Hadebe left Eskom in July and de Ruyter beat 142 potential candidates including eight internal candidates.