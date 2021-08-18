Eskom counts cost of Medupi power station explosion

Parliamentarians heard that power utility Eskom is still counting the cost of the damage caused by the explosion at Medupi power station last week. This came up when Department of Public Enterprises director-general Kgathatso Tlhakudi briefed the public enterprises portfolio committee on Wednesday on governance and financial challenges of state-owned entities, including the explosion at Medupi.

This took place in the Unit 4 generator on August 8, resulting in extensive damage to the generator. Eskom previously said the incident occurred during activity to displace hydrogen with carbon dioxide for the purposes of finding an external leak. Tlhakudi said the full extent of the damage was still being determined.

“There is a part of Eskom that was tasked with the responsibility to perform that particular work. What has been determined was that procedures of purging the generator were not properly followed,” he said. “Those that oversaw that operation have been suspended so that a proper investigation can unfold.” He also said eight individuals – the operating manager, outage manager, two shift managers and four senior plant managers – were on suspension pending the investigation. Tlhakudi said an inspector was on site doing her own inspection and a recovery manager was also appointed.