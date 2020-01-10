Cape Town - Eskom has downgraded rotational power cuts to Stage 1 from 6 am on Friday morning after some of the utility's generating units returned to service.
On Thursday, Deputy President David Mabuza told attendees at the ANC's 108th birthday celebrations in the Northern Cape that Eskom had misled President Cyril Ramaphosa and that the SOE would not be able to solve the issues dogging it until maintenance work is done.
“It has misled the president, the day we went there with the president, I insisted on maintenance. Maintenance of these power stations is very important,” Mabuza said.