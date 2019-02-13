President Cyril Ramaphosa Picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency(ANA)

Cape Town - Parliament is set to continue to debate President Cyril Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation Address with the Eskom crisis to be at the centre. Opposition MPs were up in arms against the load shedding and accused the government of failing to rein in Eskom and not taking proper action.

The debate is to continue on Wednesday with all the parties to raise issues affecting the country.

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan announced in the debate on Tuesday that a team of experts will be appointed to deal with the problems at Eskom.

He said Eskom remained an important entity and would not be privatised.

This was despite warnings by some opposition parties that they would not allow the privatisation of Eskom.

The National Union of Mineworkers and National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa have also spoken strongly against any attempt to privatise the entity.

This follows the announcement by Ramaphosa in his SONA that Eskom will be split into three entities responsible for generation, distribution and transmission.

Eskom was sitting on a R419 billion debt and last week Ramaphosa said Finance Minister Tito Mboweni will announce details in his Budget next week to deal with the financial crisis at the power utility.

Gordhan admitted that Eskom faced structural, operational and financial challenges.

However, he said everything was done to fix the power utility.

The opposition parties said they wanted the government to deal with the problems at Eskom and stop the load shedding as it was impacting on the businesses and the economy.

Political Bureau