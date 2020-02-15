File picture: Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko

Johannesburg - Stage three load shedding will be implemented from 9am on Saturday until 5am on Monday, embattled state-owned power utility Eskom said on Saturday morning. "Despite some units having returned to service last night [Friday], stage three load shedding will be implemented from 09:00 today [Saturday] to accommodate the shortage of capacity and to replenish emergency reserves, until 05:00 on Monday," Eskom said in a statement.

Diesel reserves for open cycle gas turbines and water reserves for the hydro-pumped storage schemes were used extensively on Friday and overnight to supplement the shortage of capacity, and were not at adequate levels to sustain the capacity shortage for Saturday.

"Unplanned outages, or breakdowns", were at 10,612 MW as at 6am on Saturday, while planned maintenance was at 6574 MW. As the system was vulnerable, any additional changes on the system performance may require a shift in stage at short notice.

"We will provide regular updates. While we regret the short notice, we have communicated earlier that any shift on the system will require the implementation of load shedding at short notice.