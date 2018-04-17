The parliamentary inquiry into Eskom resolved to summons the Gupta brothers, Duduzane Zuma (above), and former SAA chairwoman Dudu Myeni to testify before it. Picture: Chris Collingridge

Parliament - The parliamentary inquiry into Eskom on Tuesday said it was considering further steps to be taken against the Gupta brothers, Dudu Myeni as well as Duduzane Zuma over their repeated failure to appear before the inquiry.

The inquiry last week, said it had proven impossible for the sheriff to serve summonses on the Gupta brothers to oblige them to testify on state capture at the power utility as they could not be located at their current address.

In the case of Myeni, the security staff at her home refused to accept the summons and the sheriff posted it to the gate last Wednesday.

The inquiry in a statement confirmed it had met on Tuesday to discuss steps to be taken against Myeni, the Gupta brothers and Duduzane over their repeated failure to appear before the committee.

ALSO READ: Eskom inquiry unable to serve summons on Gupta brothers

"The committee resolved to write to the Speaker of the National Assembly to request that legal advice be sought on alternative methods to serve summons on the Guptas and Zuma.

"The committee will also request that the speaker consider taking appropriate action against Myeni in terms of the Powers, Privileges and Immunities of Parliament and Provincial Legislatures Act, 2004."

IOL