Eskom looks forward to Zondo Commission outcomes - Magalepuru Makgoba

Cape Town - Eskom board chairperson Malegapuru Makgoba says the state-owned entity is looking forward to the outcomes of the Zondo Commission report that was released on Tuesday night. “We look forward to the State Capture Commission report. We have been preparing ourselves to tackle this,” he said when speaking at the meeting of the standing committee on public accounts on Tuesday.

During the meeting MPs raised concern about the lack of consequences for officials who were in the wrong and left the entity before disciplinary proceedings were taken against them. “Officials have resigned. When did they resign, what other action (does) Eskom intend to take to set the tone for every other employee, (that) even if they resign, they will follow up the case until financial loss is recovered?” ANC MP Sisisi Tolashe asked. Her question went unanswered until EFF MP Constance Mkhonto asked again what was being done to those officials who had inculcated the unlawful culture of deviations and expansion of contracts, only to leave the entity.

“Can we get a formal commitment? I did not hear what is to happen to them. Can we get a formal commitment that this is exactly envisaged and when can we see signs to (bring) to book those that decide to leave?” Mkhonto asked. Makgoba said Eskom followed laws in the country. He said there was a classic law that when someone resigned from the organisation, there was no control or responsibility over them except where there were criminal activities that had been conducted, which should be reported and follow formal laws.

“Unless anybody who resigns is accompanied by criminal activity, there is very little Eskom or any organisations in the country can do around such a person. That is a principle we follow,” he said. “We are obviously at the moment preparing ourselves to deal with the State Capture Commission outcomes and we will observe some of these principles. “We can't commit ourselves to following people that have already resigned, which will be found unlawful. That is all I want to say,” Makgoba added.

Tolashe was unimpressed by Makgoba’s response, saying taxpayers would endure a situation where people allegedly involved in corruption would decide to resign before action was taken against them because there was nothing to be done anyway. “I am very worried because the honourable chairperson made mention that they are to deal with the Zondo report. Does that mean in so far as Eskom is concerned that nobody will be liable on anything, especially when those people decided to resign?” she said. Tolashe also said there were cases dating back to 2017 where promises of action against officials were made, but those implicated had just quit.

In his response, Makgoba said there was lots of consequence management undertaken at Eskom. “Maybe we should prepare a document to submit so that we don’t speculate.” He also said his earlier comments on inaction against officials who resigned should be understood within the context of a “general phenomenon” at organisations when those facing disciplinary proceedings called it quits.

“It is a general issue the lawmakers need to attend to because it does create a problem for all us who are supposed to be accountable and responsible for these organisations,” Makgoba added. Scopa chairperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa said the matter of officials facing disciplinary proceedings resigning was a discussion to be had. “I think it is a discussion that needs to go further,” he said.

Tolashe agreed that the matter should be taken up by the committee at another meeting. "I'm very concerned with the statement from the honourable chair, especially noticing the trend in Eskom in particular," she said.